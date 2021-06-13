Suzanne Wilson, 74, of Marietta passed away on June 7th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late Levere and Margaret Dimeler and was a lifelong resident of this area. Suzanne was retired from Armstrong World Industries. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading mysteries, and traveling; especially to Ocean City, MD and Disney World. Suzanne adored her family and loved her cat, Gus.
Suzanne leaves behind her daughters, Denise Neal, wife of Tarik Boughlam of Marietta, Stacey, wife of Rick Booth of Marietta; five grandchildren, Stephanie Randler, Anthony Booth, Matthew Booth, Richard Wilson, Jr, Nicholas Booth; one great-grandchild, Storm Booth; her sister, Carolyn, wife of Clifford Waltz of Marietta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Wilson; her son, Richard Wilson, Sr; two siblings, Evelyn Michalek and Wilbur Hughes.
Services for Suzanne will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut S.t, Columbia, PA 17512. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18th, 2021 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.