Suzanne Wenzel McCarty, 67, of Manor Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John D. Wenzel, Sr. and the late Rosa Lee (Pittman) Beard.
Suzanne was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. In earlier years, she worked as a Finance and Loan Officer in banking, and more recently she worked in the Human Resources Department for the family's water treatment business.
Above all of her professional accomplishments, Suzanne's most treasured career was being a mother; a job she took very seriously. She loved her daughters and granddaughter fiercely. She was an amazing cook and took pride in hosting and entertaining people in her home, especially her family and a close-knit group of lifelong friends. She will be missed immeasurably by so many, but will live on and be remembered through her children and their love for her.
Suzanne was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Meredith Meuse and her husband Robert of Lancaster, and Alexandra McCarty of Shillington, as well as her very first granddaughter, Mackenzie Quinn Meuse. She is also survived by brothers John D. Wenzel, Jr. and his wife Linda of Millersville, and Scott Wenzel of Conestoga. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Wenzel, and a brother, Robert Wenzel.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a Celebration of Life event will be planned by the family and announced for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »