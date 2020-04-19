Suzanne T. Metzler, 81, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Sarah Tomlinson Trout, and the wife of Philip R. Metzler, Sr. for 61 years.
She attended Lancaster Country Day School and Beaver College. Following marriage, she was with her husband during his Army years in California and Germany. After some 12 years in the Baltimore area, she and her husband returned to Lancaster where she worked for Diller Hershey Real Estate, and later in the banking industry for Hamilton Bank, and later as customer service representative at Bank of Lancaster County until her retirement in 1997.
Following retirement for 17 years on the eastern shore of Maryland in the summer and Key Largo, Florida during the winter months, she and her husband returned to hometown Lancaster in 2015.
She was a former member of St. James Episcopal Church and later, St. Paul's Methodist church in St. Michaels, MD and attended Burton Methodist Church in Key Largo, FL.
Suzanne enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, and was a ping pong champ. She enjoyed playing cards including bridge and pinochle. She and her husband traveled extensively.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Margie, wife of Wayne Kosmerl, Annapolis, MD, Philip R., Jr. and his wife, Hedda Metzler, Lancaster, PA, Brian R., husband of Jana Metzler, Mount Joy, PA, Michael S. Metzler, Lancaster and Steven T., husband of Anne Metzler, Dublin, OH, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Danny Gerety.
Suzanne's Celebra-tion of Life Event will be held at a future date to be announced. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Suzanne's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/pa.
