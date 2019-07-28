Suzanne "Susie" Brubaker, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Manor Care – Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Betty (Graybill) Martz and the wife the late Lewis E. "Terry" Brubaker.
Susie enjoyed exploring and shopping garage sales, going to the casino, and her beloved pet dogs.
She is survived by her son David Newswanger, her three sisters: Beverly Miller, Elaine Dommel, and Joanne Cole and three brothers: David, Robert, and Charles Martz. Preceding her in death is her son Donald E. Newswanger.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.