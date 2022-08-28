Suzanne Richardson, age 81, of Christiana, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was the loving wife of C. Frank Richardson, with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage in November. She was born in Tyrone, PA, daughter of the late Donald & Dorothy Hall Barrett. She graduated from Tyrone Area High School class of 1959 and then went onto Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an LPN starting with the Coatesville VA Hospital and then in several area nursing homes. She enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, cheering on all the Pittsburgh sports teams and most of all she loved her dog Cooper.
Suzanne lived her life through her large family and friends. Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Drew Campbell of Tyrone, PA, Eric husband of Jill Saalbach Campbell of Gap, 3 step children: Ricky husband of Allison Richardson of Deltona, FL, Sherry wife of Blaine Hamilton of Willow Street, LouAnn Gongo of Clearwater, FL. She was the proud grandmom (Grandy) of 9 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, brother Donald husband of Judy Barrett of San Diego, CA.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com