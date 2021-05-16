Suzanne O'Connor Smith, 67, of Lancaster, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 23, 2020, following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma since 2013.
There will be a celebration of Suzanne's life On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends may greet the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
