Suzanne O. Burger, 86, of Mennonite Home, formerly of Philadelphia, passed in the late evening hours of Friday, February 18, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (McDermott) Osborne. Married in 1960 to David Jackson Burger (dec. 2002), Suzanne continued to serve as family matriarch; dedicating time and energies to family, friends, community and church.
She was a 1953 graduate of Springfield High School and subsequently earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from West Chester State University (1957). Suzanne later received a Master's degree in Public Administration from Penn State University. During working years, Suzanne found employment within the Commonwealth of PA Department of Health & Human Services; Commonwealth of PA State Employees Retirement System, serving as a regional supervisor and within the Owen J. Roberts School District as secondary English faculty.
Throughout life, Suzanne enjoyed reading, traveling while actively engaging in Bible studies within the various congregations throughout central and southeast Pennsylvania. Additionally, Suzanne extensively supported activities and growth within both family and community involving various athletics (baseball, softball, basketball) events; musical and theatre productions as well as dance performance.
Suzanne was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster where she served as the secretary for the vestry, as well as junior and senior congregational warden.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael D. Burger, husband of Cathy L. (Conrad) and, Robert J. Burger, husband of Patti L. (Loomis); both of Montoursville, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Colin, Ashley, Alyssa and Joshua); along with Suzanne's brother, Robert S. Osborne, husband of Patty (Maretti) Osborne, Chadds Ford, PA.
Memorial Services and interment will be held at a future date, to be determined and announced by the family in coordination with St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to the either the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
