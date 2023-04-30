Suzanne Marie Ail, 69, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Anne Weiss (Oswald) Ail and the late Richard Robert Ail.
Suzanne earned both her master's degree in theology and doctorate in Psychology from Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA. She went on to have a rewarding career as a Pediatric Psychologist spanning a period of 30 years, 8 at Philhaven Hospital and 22 in her private practice in Lititz, PA.
Suzanne found great peace in her Christian Faith. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster. Suzanne was always an example of joyfulness, kindness, and had a giving spirit. Always striving to help others, she served in a variety of organizations including Head Start, Power Packs, and Habitat for Humanity. Suzanne also worked with housing rehab through Sunnyside Ministries and traveled to Pascagoula, MS and Puerto Rico with the Episcopal Church to assist with hurricane relief work during hurricanes Katrina and Maria. Traveling was one of Suzanne's passions, traveling throughout the United States and the world, making many friends along the way.
In addition to her mother, Anne, she is survived by her best friend extraordinaire, Debbie Logan, who faithfully stood with Suzanne in her fight against cancer; Suzanne's family will forever be grateful to Debbie. She is also survived by her brothers, Timothy Ail, and Robert Ail, husband of Ellen, both of Palmyra; and a sister-in-law, Beth Ail, of Hummelstown. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Ail and sister-in-law, Sharon Ail.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the kind and compassionate care received through the doctors and staff of the Anne B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.
Memorial Services for Suzanne will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received for visitation from 10:30 AM to 11 AM at the church. Interment in the church's memorial garden will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602; to St. James Episcopal Church, at the address above; to Power Packs Project, 1915 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 102, Lancaster, PA 17601; or to Milagro House, 669 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com