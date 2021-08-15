Suzanne M. (Guidas) Tobias, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her home in Elizabethtown, surrounded by her loving family. Born Saturday, April 20, 1935, in Branchdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marie (Wiscount) Guidas. She was married to Gene L. Tobias for over 55 years until his death on Sunday, April 24, 2011.
Suzanne retired from Wilton Armetale, Mount Joy, where she worked for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Middletown. She loved to volunteer her summers at Camp Ladybug, Elizabethtown, which was a camp for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and entertaining family and friends. Above all, Suzanne loved to spend time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by six children: Gene L. Tobias, Jr., married to Paula, of Elizabethtown, Jeanette Y. Johnson, of Mount Joy, Arlene A. Naples, married to Joseph, of Middletown, Dawn D. Ober, married to Darryl, of Elizabethtown, Eva M. Axe, married to Gary, of Hesston and Rose M. Breinich, married to David, of Manheim. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven siblings: Elizabeth, Dolores, Dorothy, Arlene, Andrea, Andrew and Antoinette as well as Suzanne's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Johnson and two siblings: George and Marie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM from St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the Mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or to St. Peter Catholic Church and mailed to 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.stpeteretown.org.