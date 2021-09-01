Suzanne Lynn Holliday

Suzanne L. Holliday, 72, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, while being treated at UPMC Pinnacle in Lititz following a long and varied set of health issues. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Orendorff) Bowman. Suzanne was the beloved wife of Edward "Jeff" Holliday, and they were both looking forward to their 52nd wedding anniversary coming up in mid-September.
Along with her husband Jeff, Suzanne is survived by her son, Sean Holliday, her daughter-in-law, Miki, and her grandson, Finnegan. Suzanne's sister, Sandy Singer and her family, are also among those affected by this loss.
Suzanne was skilled in needlecrafts – embroidery, quilting and general sewing – and making miscellaneous crafts for family, friends and fundraising events. Traveling abroad and domestic was a much loved, shared vocation for the entire family. She was especially anxiously awaiting many chances to visit Sean, Miki and young grandson Finnegan.
Before retiring from Edward Jones Investments, Suzanne had a varied work history, including working at a travel agency, several retail sales jobs, church secretary and tour guide. Her family was most proud of her jobs as being a wife and mother.
Many thanks to all of the health care workers who shared their talents in trying to heal both Suzanne and all others in need.
A celebration of life service will be planned and announced for a future date. Please, no flowers. A memorial contribution plan will be decided upon at a later time. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
