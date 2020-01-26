Suzanne Louise Lapinsky, born August 23, 1953 in Lewes, Delaware, died on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at approximately 6AM while asleep in her New York City apartment. The cause of her death was due to an advanced stage of cancer which she battled courageously for close to three years.
Suzanne lived her school age years in Lancaster, PA, graduated from McCaskey High School, then attended the New York School of Interior Design. She lived her adult life as a primary resident of NYC with frequent visits to Lancaster, PA. She worked as a professional interior designer with a specialty in country clubs, retail, and residential design.
Suzanne L. Lapinsky is survived by her husband Ray Garcia and mother Betty Jane Lapinsky. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes are to be placed in a salt urn, left to nature to reclaim. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to https://www.shorturl.at/npvPS.
