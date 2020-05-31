Ms. Suzanne Lam, age 89, of Nazareth, PA (formerly of Leola, PA) passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, PA. Born on May 3, 1931 in Kien Giang Province, Vietnam, she was the youngest daughter of thirteen children born to the late Tho Nguon Lam and Hiep Thi Lu.
Ms. Lam came to the U.S. with her only daughter in 1980 from Saigon, Vietnam. She had worked as a registered nurse for 28 years in her native country, and once here in the U.S., chose to continue working to care for others in the role of a nursing assistant for the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster for 8 years, and then later for the VA Hospital in Lebanon until she retired.
Ms. Lam was a deeply devout Catholic and would attend mass daily for many years until she was no longer able to drive herself. She helped sponsor many seminarians coming into the priesthood both here in the U.S. as well as in Vietnam. Ms. Lam was most recently a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland, PA. In her free time, she was an avid gardener and absolutely loved to grow her own vegetables and herbs. She also enjoyed travelling all over the world as well as cooking and spending time with her family.
Ms. Lam is survived by her daughter, Terri Lincoln wife of Seth Lincoln of Westfield, NJ as well as two granddaughters, Sarah and Liliana. She is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews all across the country.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557.