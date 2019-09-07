Suzanne L. Zelonis, 66, of Lancaster, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mildred Zelonis.
Sue graduated from Hempfield High School, and held a variety of jobs, including security guard and nurse's aide. Sue enjoyed playing the organ, photographing sunsets, studying different religions and traveling. She lived at Our Home of Hope for many years and thought of her friends there as family.
She is survived by her loving aunt and uncle, Lewis and Ann Martin, Columbia, PA and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Sue's name may be made to Our Home of Hope, 223-225 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
