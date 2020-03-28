Suzanne L. Fry

Sue Fry, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Adele (McKenzie) Letson.
Sue deeply loved her family and was deeply loved by them. She was outgoing, thoughtful, and generous.
Sue is survived by her son Herbert "Chip" Fry, Jr. and his wife Pam, her daughter Nancy Schwabe-Fry and her husband Peter, her sister Virginia Olszewski and her husband John, her six grandchildren, and her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Mott, and one grandchild.
She received a bachelor's degree from Ursinus College and a master's degree from Millersville University. She worked in Human Resources in New York City and northern New Jersey, eventually becoming the Director of Personnel. Later, Sue was a teacher in the Manheim Central School District for 24 years, both at Stiegel Elementary and at Sporting Hill Elementary where she taught 6th grade and was Head Teacher. She also taught courses at Penn State Harrisburg and Millersville University. Upon retirement, she was a tour guide locally and across the country with Conestoga Tours.
Sue lived in Lititz for nearly 60 years and was very active in her community. Among other things, she served as president of the Lititz Women's Club and Welcome Wagon. She was active for many decades in her church, St. Paul Lutheran, Lititz. Sue was president of the Women of the ELCA, taught Sunday school and adult classes, sang in the choir for over 50 years, and served on various committees, helping to found Stephen Ministry and the St. Paul Christian Early Learning Center. Sue lived in an apartment at Luther Acres in Lititz for 17 years, where she volunteered in numerous ways including singing in several choirs.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public service will be held.
