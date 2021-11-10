Suzanne Kane Hammel, 77, of Providence Senior Living, formerly of East Grant Street, Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late James Leonard, Sr. and Marie Kane Hammel.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. After high school, she worked in Food Service at Hess’s Department store in Lancaster. Suzanne then worked in Lancaster General Hospital as a food service worker from 1974 to 2006.
She loved children, getting pictures of them with her family and many friends, listening to music, especially Christmas music, and traveling to Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Suzanne is survived by her uncle, Tom Kane, of Rancho Mirage, CA; her cousins, Kathleen Quade Cathers, Linda Quade Futty, Mary Quade Blankenmeyer, Ruth Kane, Elizabeth (Beth) Kane Hank, Jennifer (Jennie) Kane, Steven Kane, Michael Kane, Shawn Kane; and her half-brother, James Leonard Hammel, Jr. She was preceded in death by her cousin, Theresa Quade Futty and several aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 505 N. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.
Please visit Suzy’s Memorial page at: