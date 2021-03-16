Suzanne Hensel, 87, of Shoemakersville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in her son's residence. She was the loving wife for 64 years to Ray A. Hensel, who passed away October 11, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Dorothy M. (Ruth) Aulthouse. Suzanne was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville where she was active in the quilting group Happy Knotters. While raising her family she also managed the day to day responsibilities of Hensel's Taxidermy. Suzanne and her husband Ray met while she was active with the USO and he was enlisted in the Navy. Sewing was Suzanne's passion. Besides being in the Happy Knotters at Zion, she enjoyed sewing with the Happy Sewers of Hamburg, Hearts & Home Quilt Guild of Kutztown and was always ready to help make clothing for the less fortunate. She was an avid reader and supporter of the Hamburg Public Library; she also enjoyed birdwatching. Suzanne worked for many years as an inspector at her local polling place.
She is survived by two sons: Mark F. Hensel, and his wife, Bonnie, Northampton; Thomas R. Hensel, and his wife, Melanie, Elizabethtown; and one daughter: Sally A. (Hensel), wife of Todd Babcock, Athens, PA; and four grandchildren: Craig Babcock, Kristen Babcock, Megan Hensel and Michael Hensel. She is also survived by a brother: F. Dale Aulthouse, husband of Rosemarie, Wellsboro.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 354 Zion's Church Road, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Due to Covid restrictions, only a limited number will be permitted in the church for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com