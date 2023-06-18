Suzanne E. Shertzer

Suzanne Eileen Shertzer, 69, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 at UPMC Lititz surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Douglas A. Shertzer, Sr. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. Wolpert, Sr. and Jennie M. Wolpert.
Suzie was a 1971 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She loved her job as an operator at Bell Telephone Company, where she worked among dear friends as a young woman. She also loved her job housekeeping at Brethren Village before owning and managing a homestyle restaurant. Most of all, she was devoted to her life as a wife, a mother, and a homemaker. Her house was home to many, not just those in her immediate family.
Suzie had a huge heart which led her to unceasingly give to others. She was the kind of person to pick up strangers on the side of the road and take them where they needed to go. In recent years, she rescued a dog. She was fiercely loyal to her family and was the first person to be there for you when things got tough. After her husband, Lititz Chief of Police Douglas A. Shertzer, was killed in the line of duty in 2004, she never lived a day without speaking his name and keeping his memory alive. Now, she is reunited with the love of her life, probably eating homemade chicken pot pie and dancing with him to "Brick House" by the Commodores.
Suzie is survived by her two loving children: Jeffrey J. Donnelly, husband of Kristine, and Christina Sue, wife of Joshua Diffenderfer. She is also survived by her dear siblings: Larry F. Wolpert, husband of Frances M., Linda M., wife of the late James M. Bachman, and Mary Anne Wolpert. Suzie adored her grandchildren: Alexis Lynne, Ashlyn Sue, Rylee Sue, Jackson Douglas, and Joseph Michael as well as one great-granddaughter, Maya Lynn. Suzie is also survived by her first husband and dear friend Jeffrey E. Donnelly. Finally, she is survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews: Tammy, Missy, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Brian, Larry, Jr., Paul, and Andrew, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear brother, Howard F. Wolpert Jr., and her nephew, Ronald B. Styer, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with Pastor Vic Shifler officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Suzie may be made to Aaron's Acres, aaronsacres.org/donate, or to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, secure.nleomf.org.
