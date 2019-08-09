Suzanne, 89, of Carlisle, and formerly of Lancaster and the Philadelphia area, died Tuesday. Suzanne's survivors include her four children: John Finley Clough, III, Joanne Harrison Clough, Suzanne Clough Bell, and Ellen Clough Devine.
You may remember Suzanne as the owner and operator of C&H Personnel in Lancaster and wife of the late John Finley Clough, Jr., former vice president of Franklin & Marshall College.
Join Suzanne's family for her service at 2:00 on Sunday at St. John's in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Eagles Mere, PA.