Suzanne C. Lewis

It is with great sadness that the family of Suzanne "Sue" C. Lewis, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Philadelphia and Nesquehoning, PA, announce the passing of Sue on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Fairmount nursing home in Ephrata.
Sue was born February 23, 1927, in Nesquehoning, PA, daughter of the late John and Mary Bonner Knox. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Lewis, Sr., with whom she shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on October 21, 2019.
After high school graduation, Sue studied to be a nurse and served her internship at Sheppard Pratt Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Over her nursing career she held positions at the former Palmerton Hospital, the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, and most recently at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.
Sue was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, PA.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Joseph Lewis (Pam) of Cazenovia, NY, Mary Agnes Lewis Kuhn (Paul) of Malvern, PA, James Lewis (Dana) of Lancaster, David Lewis (Janine) of Downingtown, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sue was preceded in death by nine siblings, James Knox, Mary Knox Cannon, Eugene Knox, Sarah Knox Breslin, Peggy Knox Gallagher, John "Kay" Knox, Cletus Knox, Bernard Knox, and Patrick Knox.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522. Visitation at 10 AM followed by mass at 11 AM.
Services under the care of Gravenor's, Ephrata, PA.
