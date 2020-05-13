Suzanne C. Hartman died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Sue suffered from dementia for many years, but ultimately succumbed to COV1D19.
Born in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Flo Covert. Surviving are her children Terri Pfahl and Lynn Hench (husband Patrick Hench), grandchildren Eric Pfahl (wife Camilla Wells), Jaime Bott (husband David Bott), Drew Milligan, and Kacie Hench, great-grandchildren, Sam, Ana, and Ada.
In the 1960's, Sue went to work for Penn Dairies at the former Kilheffer's Store in Grandview Heights. In 1986, she joined American Tourister to manage their store at the new Rockvale Square. After retirement, Sue went to Boscov's Park City where she spent many years at the jewelry counter. Prior to her illness, Sue enjoyed family, travel, live theater, and music. She should be remembered as being remarkably resourceful and resilient.
A private memorial will be held at the family's convenience. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »