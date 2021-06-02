Suzanne J. Brenneman, 67, of Millersville, went home to be with her Lord on May 27, 2021 at home with her loving husband, son Karsten and his wife Andrea and Pastor Steve Cote by her side. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ona Mae (Edwards) Bishop and the wife of Thomas Brenneman, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.
Suzanne attended Millersville University, where she studied Early Childhood Education and met her husband, Thomas. She had a deep love for children and was a dedicated mother and caregiver, fulfilling her role as a homemaker, working at day cares prior to starting a family, and volunteering her time at the church nursery.
A devout Christian, Suzanne loved the Lord. She was a member of Zion Church of Millersville for 44 years. In addition to assisting with their nursery, Suzanne was also involved with their home groups.
She found joy in watching old TV shows, completing word searches, playing Skip Bo, sewing, cross stich, and cooking. Her greatest happiness was when she was spending time with family. They made special memories during family vacations to Wildwood Crest and Stone Harbor and every day in the little things they did together.
Suzanne will be remembered for her positive spirit, her happy nature, and her enduring strength.
In addition to her husband Thomas, Suzanne is survived by four children; Kendal Brenneman, Chandler Brenneman, Karsten Brenneman and his wife Andrea, and Charis Naidu and her husband Mahesh, a granddaughter, Mila Brenneman, her brothers; David Bishop and his wife Diana, Richard Bishop and his wife Sue, and Scott Bishop and his wife Trina, and nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held June 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Church of Millersville Cemetery, 317 N George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Guests are invited to stay for a brief luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church at the address above. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com