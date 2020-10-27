Suzanne B. "Suzie" Lausch, 69, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bernice Brubaker Lausch.
For over 35 years Suzie worked in the food service industry for Service America, Lancaster; she later was employed by Burger King Restaurant working at the service plaza on the PA Turnpike. She was a 1969 graduate of Manheim Central High School; and in her early years she was a member of the Manheim Lioness Club. Her interests included: the "oldies" music of the 50's and 60's and anything Elvis Presley recorded; jig-saw puzzles, bingo, and reading. Suzie had a deep affection for her extended family of sisters, brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Surviving are two sisters: Geraldine "Sis" Geib of Manheim, Jackie wife of Carlton Walls III of Lititz, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was a sister, Josie Lewis and a brother, Ted Lausch.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Kadima at Lititz, for the loving care they gave to Suzie during her time of residence there.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Suzie's graveside service at the Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be an informal time to visit with the family immediately following the service at graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Suzie's memory to Kadima at Lititz, 125 Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com