Suzanne B. King, 62, of 1114 Reservoir Rd., New Holland, entered into rest on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Samuel K. Stoltzfus, Gordonville and the late Naomi Beiler Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Abner L. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Suzanne is also survived by: children, Arlan married to Lillian Beiler King, Gap, Amanda married to Levi J. King, Kinzers, David married to Nancy Fehr King, Hudson, MI, Wilma married to Joshua Lapp, Gordonville, Steven, Samuel and Naomi, all New Holland; 18 grandchildren; siblings, John married to Anna Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Priscilla married to Abram Flaud, Paradise, Samuel married to Linda Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Mary married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Blain, Martha married to Ivan Beiler, Strasburg, David married to Sadie Ann Stoltzfus, Elmer married to Katherine Stoltzfus, Lloyd married to Sadie Ann Stoltzfus, all Gordonville, Steven married to Ada Ruth Stoltzfus, Northumberland Co., PA; brother-in-law, Alvin Glick, Trenton, KY.
Funeral Services: 12 p.m. Noon, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's Leola
