Suzanne A. Brubaker, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, February 11th at the age of 80. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Robert John Brubaker and Janet (Aston) Voight.
Suzanne was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 1958, and worked as a tax clerk for the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Columbia and the VFW Post 5152 in Mount Joy. Suzanne was quite sociable and had an out-spoken personality. She enjoyed spending time travelling, reading, and listening to opera music. Above all, she loved her family dearly.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters: Beth McCauley, of Des Moines, IA; Jennifer, wife of Brian Repine, of Marietta; and Sarah Keller, fiancée of Samuel Cox, of Shippensburg; six grandchildren: Cory, Tori, Olivia, Patrick, Ariana, and Jarrod; siblings: Patricia, wife of James Musser, of Columbia; and Robert Brubaker, husband of Kay, of Landisville; her companion, Fred Heisey, of Columbia; and her beloved cat, Iris Rose.
No formal services will be held for Suzanne at this time. In her memory, contributions to the Columbia Animal Shelter are kindly encouraged: 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements made by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »