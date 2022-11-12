Suzanna F. Stoltzfus, 2, of 126 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center, from injuries sustained in a farming accident. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of John K. Jr. and Emma Fisher Stoltzfus.
Besides her parents, she is survived by: siblings, Mary Ann, Lynda, Rachel, Marcus, Jacob, John, Calvin Stoltzfus, all at home; maternal grandfather, Samuel Fisher of Atglen; paternal grandmother, Mary Stoltzfus of Leola; maternal great-grandmother, Katie Fisher of Christiana; aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by: grandmother, Susie Fisher; grandfather, John K. Stoltzfus, Sr. and aunt, Sarah Smucker.
he funeral will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM at 126 S. Groffdale Road, Leola. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
