Susie Shoff, 86 yrs., of Narvon, formerly of Honey Brook, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home, following an illness.
She was born on Thursday, September 14, 1933 in Morgantown, Pa. Susie was the daughter of the late Levi and Mary Kurtz. She was the wife of the late, Melvin "Mel" Shoff, Sr., who died in 2009.
She was a cook at various local restaurants. Susie was a member of Gateway Baptist Church of Honey Brook. She enjoyed playing cards, her sewing projects and going on vacation.
Surviving are three sons: Donald Kurtz, Melvin Shoff, Jr. and Rick Shoff, two daughters, Brenda Berrier and Susie Kieffer, a brother, Raymond Kurtz and a sister, Miriam Shoff. There are eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the Caernarvon Cemetery, due to the Covid 19 virus outbreak.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.
