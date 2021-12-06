Susie S. Lapp, 87, of 3747 Ridge Rd., Gordonville, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband Samuel S. Lapp. They were married for 67 years on Nov. 25th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah Beiler. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: 5 children, Henry of Brownstown, Sarah married to Leon Zook of Gordonville, Linda of Gordonville, John married to Chrissie Schramm of Gap, Emanuel of Bird-In-Hand; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Amos of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by: sons, Steve, Samuel and his wife Linda; 4 sisters, Priscilla, Lizzie, Sarah, Mary; a brother, John.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for all the help, sharing and support from the neighbors, churches, caregivers, and Compassus Hospice in allowing us to care for Susie at home as she requested. May God bless you and richly reward you all!
Funeral services will be held from the Daniel Esh residence, 3761 Ridge Rd., Gordonville, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11 AM with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
