Susie S. Fisher, 84, of 19A Reservoir Road, Strasburg, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the home of her son Stephen. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Malinda Stoltzfus Lapp. She was the wife of the late Elmer K. Fisher who died in 2014. Susie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: four sons: Samuel married to Susie Fisher of Strasburg, Stephen married to Fannie Fisher of Paradise, Amos married to Annie Fisher of Hopkinsville, KY, Elmer, Jr. married to Malinda Fisher of Strasburg; three daughters; Malinda married to Henry Fisher of Little Britain, Katie married to Bennie King of Ephrata, Sadie married to Leon Fisher of Gordonville; sixty grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel married to Susie Lapp; five sisters, Katie Lapp, Suvilla Lapp, Rachel married to Benuel Glick, Mary married to Carmelo Rodriguez, Lizzie married to the late Christ Esh.
She was preceded in death by: one sister, Sarah Lapp; four brothers, Benjamin, Stephen, Emanuel and Levi Lapp.
Services are private. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's -- Leola
