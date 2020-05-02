Susie R. Fisher, 81, of 2442 Leaman Rd., Ronks, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Fannie Renno Miller. Susie was the wife of Samuel F. Fisher. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her husband she is survived by children: Amos husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher of Strasburg, Emma wife of Emanuel Blank of Delta, Fannie wife of Samuel Glick of Rockville, IN, Lydia wife of Henry Stoltzfus, Jr., of Oak Grove, KY, Christ husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher of Cadiz, KY, Levi husband of Mary Stoltzfus Fisher of Ronks, Aaron husband of Katie Beiler Fisher, Samuel husband of Elsie King Fisher both of Cadiz, KY; 67 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lizzie wife of Christ Stoltzfus of Rebersburg, Mattie wife of Mike Esh of Strasburg, Eva wife of Jacob Esh of Madisonburg, Henry husband of Lydia Glick Miller of Leola, Lydia wife of the late Jonas Lapp of Quarryville, Mary wife of Levi Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Levi husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Miller of Leola, Amos husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Miller of Bartville and son-in-law, Samuel Stoltzfus of Ohio. She was preceded in death by two stillborn grandchildren, sister, Annie Miller and sons-in-law, Melvin Zook and Aaron Zook.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Beiler's Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
