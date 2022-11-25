Susie L. Riehl, 70, of 5589 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Gideon L. and Rebecca Lapp Riehl.
A domestic, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 8 siblings, Sarah Riehl, Fannie Riehl, Malinda Riehl, Menno married to Lavina Stoltzfus Riehl, all of Kinzers, Emma married to Benjamin Kinsinger, Ephrata, Leah married to Emanuel Beiler, John married to Lydia Beiler Riehl, both of Peach Bottom, David married to Arie Stoltzfoos Riehl, Gap; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Christian, and a niece, Sylvia Beiler.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Spring Garden Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home till the time of the service. Furman's Leola
