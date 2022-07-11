Susie L. Fisher, age 64, of 9 Old Forge Road, Atglen, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Samuel B. Fisher. Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Levi L. and Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus. Susie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 7 children: Emanuel S. husband of Linda Ebersol Fisher of Atglen, Katie S. wife of Jacob E. Stoltzfus of New Holland, Melvin B. husband of Linda King Fisher of Atglen, Emma S. wife of John K. Stoltzfus, Jr. of Leola, Rachel S. wife of Aaron B. Esh of Sprakers, NY, Susie S. wife of Jacob E. Smucker of Christiana, Martha S. wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus of Lancaster, 49 grandchildren, and 12 siblings: Stephen L. husband of Katie Beiler Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Emanuel L. husband of Fannie King Stoltzfus of Drumore, Malinda L. wife of the late Sam G. Blank of Oxford, Isaac L. husband of Mary Beiler Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Levi L. Jr. husband of Elsie Ebersol Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Bennie L. husband of Sarah Ann Beiler Stoltzfus of Christiana, Rachel L. wife of David A. Esh of Gordonville, Sarah L. wife of Aaron S. Fisher of Ronks, Jonas L. husband of Nancy Ann Esh Stoltzfus of Paradise, Aaron L. husband of Lydia Ann King Stoltzfus of Drumore, Amos L. husband of Sally King Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Samuel L. husband of Mary Ann Fisher Stoltzfus of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by daughter, Sarah S. late wife of Levi E. Smucker, Jr. of Farmville, VA, and 3 siblings: Daniel L. late husband of Emma Beiler Stoltzfus of Strasburg, Rebecca L. late wife of Jacob S. Fisher husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus Fisher of Paradise, Elmer L. late husband of Sarann King Stoltzfus of Strasburg.
Funeral service will take place TODAY Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. EST at the home of her son Melvin Fisher, 334 Bryson Road, Atglen. Interment will be in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
