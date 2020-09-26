Susie L. Ebersol, 81, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of Leola, died Thursday September 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Jesse B. and Emma Lapp Riehl. She was the widow of the late Aaron S. Ebersol who died in 2015. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Susie is survived by: children, Maryann R. Fisher of Coatesville, Emma wife of David Jay Stoltzfus of Mount Crawford, VA, Ruth wife of Sam King of Coatesville; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Annie Beiler of New Holland, Christ Riehl of Strasburg, Jesse husband of Sara Ellen Riehl of Lititz, Fannie Ebersol of Bird-in-Hand; daughter-in-law, Wilma Ebersol of Leola. She was preceded in death by; sons, Wilmer R., John David, Jesse B. Ebersol; sisters, Mary Beiler, Katie King, Rachel Riehl; brother, Gideon Riehl and son-in-law, David Jay Fisher.
The funeral will be private with interment in Myers Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
