Susie K. Stoltzfus, 98, of 2870A Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Amos K. and Lizzie King Lapp. She was the wife of the late Samuel J. Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Susie is survived by: children, Hannah L. Stoltzfus, Malinda L. Stoltzfus both of Bird-in-Hand, Amos N. husband of Sarah S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Annie L. wife of Jonas M. Beiler of Danville, Joel L. husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Jacob M. husband of Sadie King Stoltzfus of Herndon, KY, Samuel J. husband of Mary Kauffman Stoltzfus of Bird-in Hand, Elizabeth L. wife of Aaron Lapp of Kirkwood, half-sister, Rebecca L. wife of Jessie M. Stoltzfus of Leola; 64 grandchildren; 354 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sarah King Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom. She was preceded in death by; a son, Abner L. Stoltzfus, seven sisters, four half-sisters and four half-brothers.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
