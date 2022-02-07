Susie F. Smucker, 90, of 2151 Forry Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 at home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Levi S. and Lizzie Lapp Fisher. Mrs. Smucker was the wife of the late Henry S. Smucker who died in 2019. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: a daughter, Sadie married to Joseph Esh, Lancaster; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sadie Zook, Gap, Lizzie married to Amos Glick, Annie married to Moses Glick, both Quarryville, Levi Fisher, Gap, Mary married to Christian Stoltzfus, Christiana. A son, Levi; and three siblings, John, Lydia and Amos preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer’s Cemetery, Leola.
Furman’s – Leola
