Susie F. Riehl, 75, of 102 Springhead Rd., Gap, PA 17527 died unexpectedly Sunday evening July 23, 2023 at LGH of natural causes. She was wife of John D. Riehl. They were married 54 years last November. Susie was an artist and along with her husband owned and operated Plain Pine Furniture, Intercourse. Born in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Rachel Fisher Lapp.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: children, Daniel, Lancaster, Sadie married to Mark Fisher, New Holland, Carolyn married to Samuel Beiler, Millerstown, John married to Sheryl Esh Riehl, Quarryville, Marlene married to John Beiler, Leola, Mahlon married to Esther Stoltzfus Riehl, Gap; 20 grandchildren; siblings, Christ married to Emma Lapp, Watsontown, Levi married to the late Elizabeth Lapp, Morgantown, Emma widow of David King, Myerstown, Ruth widow of Sam Maxwell, Landisburg, Phares married to Hannah Lapp, Ronks, Aaron married to Fannie Lapp, Myerstown, Rebecca married to Samuel Riehl, Gordonville; sisters-in-law, Lizzie widow of David Lapp, Naomi widow of John Lapp, both Myerstown. She was preceded in death by: a son, Levi; brothers, David and John.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. DST, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the home of Daniel King, 5803 Old Phila. Pike, Gap. Viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice until the funeral. Furman's Leola
