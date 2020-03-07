Susie E. King, age 88, of Ronks, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 while surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Jesse F. King who died August 8 of last year. Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara Esh Fisher. Jesse and Susie were members of Summitview Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland.
Surviving are 6 children: Barbara Ann wife of Michael Stoltzfus of Narvon, Sadie F. wife of the late Amos Lapp, Jr. of Kinzers, Elmer J. husband of Hannah S. Stoltzfus King of Ronks, John Ivan husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus King of New Holland, Mervin F. husband of Carolyn Fry King of Gap, Anna Ruth wife of Merv King of Port Royal, PA, 37 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Barbara wife of Omer King of Coatesville, Elizabeth wife of Christian Blank of New Holland, Elmer Fisher of Kinzers, Daniel husband of Katie Fisher of Ronks, 2 sisters-in-law: Lydia King Fisher of Newburg, PA, and Anna Stoltzfus Fisher of Elizabethville, PA. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Sadie Stoltzfus, Steve, Levi, John, Emma, Bennie, and David Fisher.
There will be a viewing at the late home, 3382 West Newport Road, Ronks, TODAY, Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and again at the Summitview Christian Fellowship Church, 144 Summitville Road, New Holland, TODAY from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will take place at the church on Sunday at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
