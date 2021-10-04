Susie E. Fisher
Susie E. Fisher of Woodward, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was 83. Born March 11, 1938 in Gordonville, Susie was a daughter of the late Christ B. and Esther B. Fisher.
Susie is survived by siblings Ben Fisher (Anna) of Honey Brook, Melvin Fisher (Susan) of Madisonburg, David Fisher (Mary Ann) of Mt. Crawford, VA, Christ Fisher (Anna Mary) of Rebersburg, Menno Fisher (Mary) of Conneautville and Reuben Fisher (Emma) of Aaronsburg. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law.
A visitation for Susie will be held at 108 Rippling Brook Drive in Madisonburg from Oct. 3, 2021 until the time of the funeral on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. The funeral will be held at the same address. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim assisted the family with the arrangements.
