Susie E. Fisher, 62, of 31 Little Beaver Rd., Strasburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Susie Smucker Glick. She was the wife of Samuel L. Fisher. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 8 children, Stephen G. married to Marian Stoltzfus Fisher, Lancaster, Elizabeth married to John James Stoltzfoos, Leola, Joseph F. married to Amanda McClure Fisher, Elizabethtown, Susie married to Levi Miller, Christiana, Barbie Anne married to Joseph Z. Fisher, Quarryville, Samuel, Jr., married to Mary Allgyer Fisher, Strasburg, Elmer G. married to Ada King Fisher, Penn Run, Sarah Jane married to Abner S Fisher, Ronks; 40 grandchildren; a brother, David married to Naomi Beiler Glick, Bird-in-Hand; 3 sisters, Annie married to Christ Fisher, New Providence, Rebecca Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Elizabeth married to Elmer Beiler, Woodward. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Henry Miller.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
