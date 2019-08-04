Susi Marks Deckert, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville, PA. She was born in Centreville, MS, the daughter of the late Harry and Freda (Webb) Marks. Susi was married 36 years to Bill Deckert. She was a receptionist for Clark Industries, and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Lancaster. Mrs. Deckert served on the Board of Directors of Milagro House in Lancaster, she volunteered at Lancaster County Children and Youth Services, and as a chaplain's assistant in prison ministry. Susi enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Oak Leaf Manor South for excellent care to Susi for the past two years.
Surviving besides her husband Bill, are her children, Tammi Martin, Robert Meshey (Melissa), Tracy Ressel (Jerry), Christine Zimmerman (Greg), and Cori Deckert; ten Grandchildren, three Great-Grandchildren; her brother Anthony Marks, and her sister Tina Schelling. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Buckwalter.
In honor of Susi please wear bright colors, especially pink, to her Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.). The family will receive friends at Groffs on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Hospice for All Seasons at www.hospiceforallseasons.org
