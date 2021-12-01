Susanne Elizabeth Sumerfield, 86, died November 29, 2021, with her devoted husband of 64 years, Reverend Allan Sumerfield, by her side.
She was born to the late Albert and Susan Roppel in Tamaqua, PA. She graduated from Tamaqua High School, Reading School of Nursing, where she earned her RN, and Widener University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology. Her nursing career was spent serving those in long-term care and those in need of mental health services. She and Allan served many United Methodist congregations together in Eastern Pennsylvania, he as pastor and she in various roles, most often as a musician. They also enjoyed traveling together.
Susanne was most proud of the family she and Allan created together. Her children, daughter Beth Nevill and Karen Kreiser of Rehoboth Beach, DE, son Allan and Peggy Sumerfield of Plymouth, Michigan and son Jim Sumerfield of Bellevue, PA and Betsy Sumerfield of Meadville were her pride and joy. She is also survived by 7 much-loved grandchildren and their families, which include 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom were deeply treasured by her. She also held precious the families of her late sister Louise, and her late brother Richard. She will be deeply missed by all.
Susanne always met the challenges of life with a generous, kind spirit and quiet but relentless determination. She endured the ravages of Alzheimer’s bravely, with the constant support of Allan, and the many dedicated caregivers who also came to know and love her. Her family would like to publicly thank all those who helped to carry her through the most difficult days of the last several years.
Services for Susanne will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to Allan at Wesbury Grace Center, Meadville.
Services for Susanne will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to Allan at Wesbury Grace Center, Meadville.
