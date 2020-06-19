Susanne Z. Zimmerman, 56, of New Holland, passed away June 17, 2020 at her home following a 4-year battle with cancer.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John Jacob Nolt of Ephrata and the late Lena N. (Zimmerman) Nolt. She was married 34 years on May 17 to Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman.
Susanne was a homemaker and faithfully served as a bishop's wife for 12 years. She was a member of Pequea Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are 6 children: Philip, married to Janelle (Martin) Zimmerman of Denver, Craig, married to Joanne (Martin) Zimmerman of Morgantown, John Michael, married to Janae (Good) Zimmerman of Narvon, Joseph Merle Zimmerman at home, Anna Maria, married to Jordan Hurst of Richland, and Sara Zimmerman at home; and 9 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22 at 9:30 AM at Pequea Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata on Sunday, June 21, 1-4 and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
