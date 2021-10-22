Susanna S. Miller, 16 month old daughter of Jacob A. & Sadie F. Stoltzfus Miller of 3230-B East Gordon Road, Gordonville, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She attended the Old Order Amish Church with her parents.
Also surviving are 7 siblings: Annie S., Lloyd S., Elizabeth S., John S., Eli S., Jacob A., Jr., and Leon S. Miller all at home, grandparents: Lloyd L. & Susie Allgyer Miller of Lancaster, John S. & Annie Fisher Stoltzfus of Ronks, great-grandparents: Ben & Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Leola, Jacob & Sadie Esh Fisher of Gordonville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 3230-B East Gordon Road, Gordonville, on Friday, October 22nd at 12 noon EST, with interment in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
