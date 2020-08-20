Susanna N. Reiff Hoover, 88, of 831 Weaverland Road, East Earl, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at home. She was the wife of the late Isaac N. Hoover who died in 2008. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Susanna Nolt Reiff.
Susanna was a homemaker and a member of the Weaverland Old Order Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference.)
Surviving are four sons, LeRoy R., married to Minerva (Martin) Hoover of Denver, Leon R., married to Emma (Burkholder) Hoover of Penn Yan, NY, Harvey R., married to Lena (Burkholder) Hoover of Shippensburg, and Willis R., married to Etta (Shirk) Hoover of East Earl; five daughters, Martha R. Hoover at home, Vera, married to Eli Burkholder of Newville, Anna Mary, married to Samuel Burkholder of Ephrata, Mabel, married to Weaver Shirk, and Lydia, married to Ben Shirk, Jr., both of Penn Yan, NY. Also surviving are 69 grandchildren, 150 great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Hoover of New Holland, and a sister-in-law, Anna Reiff of Lititz. She was preceded in death by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, Aaron, John and Samuel Reiff, and by two sisters, Lizzie Martin and Ella Zimmerman.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 9:00 A.M. at the late home with further services at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
