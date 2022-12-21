Susanna M. Sensenig, 97, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at home. She was born in Lititz to the late Aaron H. and Mary N. (Martin) Martin and was the wife of the late Ezra Z. Sensenig.
Susanna was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
She is survived by four children, John M., husband of Alta (Fox) Sensenig of New Holland, Lucy M., wife of Mervin Hoover of Ephrata, Leroy M., husband of Lucy (Burkholder) Sensenig of Dundee, NY, Martha M. Martin of Dundee, NY; 27 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Hoover, Jacob Martin, Maria Newswanger, Sarah Redcay, Daniel Martin, Martin Martin, Levi Martin, Abraham Martin, Isaac Martin, John Martin and Hettie Wenger.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at 895 Centerville Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 9 AM, at 895 Centerville Road, with further services, at 9:30 AM, from Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, 905 Martindale Road, Martindale, with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »