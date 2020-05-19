Susanna E. Bennett, 79, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Willow Street to the late Alfred C. and Clara (Gaul) Fisher.
Susanna was the wife of Richard J. Bennett with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. They were married on June 15, 1963 at the Lebanon Church of the Brethren. They were both employed by R.W. Sauder when they met.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Akron. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, and watching old movies.
Susanna had worked for W.W. Moyer, Pennfield, Hopeland Mfg., and R.W. Sauder.
In addition to her husband, Susanna is survived by 3 daughters, Kathleen C., wife of Vernon G. Klopp of Lititz, Ann Marie Wenger of Denver and her companion Lee Alan Madonna; and Patricia M. Bennett of Denver; 2 grandchildren, Ryan M. Wenger and Brooke E. Bennett; 4 siblings, Teddy Fisher, Helen Kreider, Donna Trimble, and Rachel Eshelman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John M. Fisher and a sister, Lorraine Strothers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »