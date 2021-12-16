Susanah Ruth Linington, a 23-year resident of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on
December 14, at the age of 104. She was born on November 15, 1917, in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, the
eldest of four daughters to William and Susanah Tomkinson.
Ruth married Harry A. Moseley on July 15, 1939, and enjoyed 46 happy years until his passing in
December 1985. Subsequently, she moved to Reading, PA to be near family. After moving to Masonic
Village she met and married the second love of her life, Arthur Linington, and enjoyed 20 years together
until his passing in March 2020. She is survived by her son, Harry A. Moseley, Jr. and his wife Audrey, her
granddaughter, Pamela Weber (James), and a great-grandson, Brendan Weber.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Masonic Healthcare Center, Personal Care and Hospice for their
love, support and assistance. Donations in her memory may be made to Masonic Village Elizabethtown
Hospice.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to
Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »