Susanah Ruth Linington

Susanah Ruth Linington, a 23-year resident of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on

December 14, at the age of 104. She was born on November 15, 1917, in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, the

eldest of four daughters to William and Susanah Tomkinson.

Ruth married Harry A. Moseley on July 15, 1939, and enjoyed 46 happy years until his passing in

December 1985. Subsequently, she moved to Reading, PA to be near family. After moving to Masonic

Village she met and married the second love of her life, Arthur Linington, and enjoyed 20 years together

until his passing in March 2020. She is survived by her son, Harry A. Moseley, Jr. and his wife Audrey, her

granddaughter, Pamela Weber (James), and a great-grandson, Brendan Weber.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Masonic Healthcare Center, Personal Care and Hospice for their

love, support and assistance. Donations in her memory may be made to Masonic Village Elizabethtown

Hospice.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to

Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.

