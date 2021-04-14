Susana Nunez, 87, of Lancaster, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Beatriz Vega and Maria Jesus.
Susana devoted much of her time to her home and family. She loved knitting, sewing, doing arts and crafts, and spending time at church and the Spanish American Civic Association. She was a member of First Spanish Assembly of God in Lancaster.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Susana is survived by six children, Migdalia McFarland and her husband Larry from Tennesse, Jaime Rivera from Ohio, Enigdalia Acevedo and her husband Tom of NJ, Evelyn Vega of Lancaster, Elizabeth Colon and her husband Rick Rivera of Lancaster, and Eliasol Ortega and her husband Jim of NJ. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers and a sister in Puerto Rico. She was preceded in death by her daughter Olga Lebron.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where a viewing will take place beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
