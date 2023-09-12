Susan W. McHose, 76, of Duncannon, passed away, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 28, 1947, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Jane (Williams) White.
Susan was a graduate of William Penn High School and Practical School of Nursing Program through the School District of Lancaster, where she was an LPN at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital.
She loved spending time with her family and friends and she adored her family pets. She also enjoyed swimming, the beach and traveling with Rob. She loved her various card nights playing Tripoly, Pinochle, and Bridge. She loved music and was a huge supporter of her girls' musical endeavors and she adored all of her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Catherine Potter (Dave), Lisa Mullen (Corey), 4 grandchildren, Bobbi and Darren Potter, and Emily and Natalie Mullen. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert E. McHose. Their love will live on through their children and grandchildren.
A private family ceremony will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, where Susan and Robert will be laid to rest, eternally.
