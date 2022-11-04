A life filled with love and laughter. Susan Updike was born on August 1st, 1945 and passed away on Friday, October 28th at the age of 77.
She was Sue, Susie, Susan, Susanne, Mom, Grandma, Ammy, Doin, or Sue Kazoo, depending on who was talking to her. She filled her life with talking on the telephone to family, friends and anyone that called by chance. One can imagine she is figuring out how to get cell service from the beyond.
She was a mother, wife, teacher, friend, advisor and advocate. She was a trailblazer, a force of will and audacity, tempered by caring and kindness. She had a heart so powerful that those who did not start out as her family often became so through her stories, conversations, love, openness and laughter. Those who know her can share countless memories of her impact on their lives, and it is these remembrances which now carry her memory forward in this life. She is loved and she is missed.
Susan is survived by: her husband Paul Mooney; her daughter Kirsten and her husband, Tom, and their children, Lucia and Finn; her son Kristofer and his husband, Jose, and their daughter Clara; her son Jason and his wife, Ivy, and their children, Cosima and Francisco; and Susan's stepdaughter, Karina. Sue is preceded by her late husband, William Updike, and a menagerie of animals.
Her family and all those touched by her love stretch from Pennsylvania to New York, New Jersey, Virginia, California and beyond.
There will be no funeral service (she hated crowds and funerals even more). In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.