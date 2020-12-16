Susan T. Kelly, 65, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores (DiGregorio) Kane. Susan was the wife of Barry Kelly, and they shared 12 years of marriage together this past March.
Susan was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. For the past 25 years, she worked as a school bus driver for various school districts in the Lancaster area, and for the past 10 years she drove bus for Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her time to her home and family and enjoyed being outdoors.
Along with her husband, Barry, she is survived by her three children: Philip Hartung of Ephrata, Crystal Hartung of Denver, and James Hartung of Lebanon. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters, Christine DiCola, Staphanie Bootie, and April Gues.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
